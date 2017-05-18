Ordinances – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

ORDINANCE #2017-1214

ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 152 OF CITY CODE TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM PUBLIC INSTITUTION TO DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL AT 1309 AND 1317 82ndAVENUE NORTH

The City Of Brooklyn Park Does Ordain:

Section 1:

Section 152 of the Zoning code is amended to rezone the following described properties from Public Institution (PI) to Detached Single Family Residential (R3):

Lots 2 and 3, Block 1, BROOKLYN PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH ADDITION, Hennepin County, Minnesota

The zoning map of the City on file with the City Clerk and referred to in chapter 152 of the City Code is hereby amended in accordance with the provisions of this ordinance.

ATTEST: JEFFREY JONEAL LUNDE,

MAYOR

DEVIN MONTERO,

CITY CLERK

Approved as to Form by City Attorney

Passed on First Reading: 4-24-17

Passed on Second Reading:

5-8-17

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

May 18, 2017

687927