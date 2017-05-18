Ordinances – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

ORDINANCE #2017-1214
ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 152 OF CITY CODE TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM PUBLIC INSTITUTION TO DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL AT 1309 AND 1317 82ndAVENUE NORTH
The City Of Brooklyn Park Does Ordain:
Section 1:
Section 152 of the Zoning code is amended to rezone the following described properties from Public Institution (PI) to Detached Single Family Residential (R3):
Lots 2 and 3, Block 1, BROOKLYN PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH ADDITION, Hennepin County, Minnesota
The zoning map of the City on file with the City Clerk and referred to in chapter 152 of the City Code is hereby amended in accordance with the provisions of this ordinance.
ATTEST: JEFFREY JONEAL LUNDE,
MAYOR
DEVIN MONTERO,
CITY CLERK
Approved as to Form by City Attorney
Passed on First Reading: 4-24-17
Passed on Second Reading:
5-8-17
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
May 18, 2017
687927