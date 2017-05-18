Ordinances – CITY OF NEW HOPE

ORDINANCE NO. 17-06

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 8-14 OF THE NEW HOPE CITY CODE RELATED TO GARBAGE AND REFUSE COLLECTORS LICENSING REGULATIONS, TERMS AND CONDITIONS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF NEW HOPE ORDAINS:

Section 1. Section 8-14(b), Garbage and refuse collectors. Licensing regulations, terms and conditions, is hereby amended to add the following underlined text:

(13) Maximum Number of Licenses Available. To control the number of heavy trucks that travel on city streets for purposes of reducing the wear and tear on city streets, reducing air and noise pollution in the city, and reducing traffic hazards in residential neighborhoods, the city shall not issue more than seven (7) licenses for garbage and refuse collectors.

Section 2. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be effective upon passage and publication.

APPROVED by the New Hope City Council this 8th day of May 2017.

/s/ Kathi Hemken,

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Valerie Leone

City Clerk

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

May 18, 2017

688692