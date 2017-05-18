School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 286

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

APRIL 10, 2017

The Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District #286 was called to order by Cheryl Jechorek. All Board members present.

Motion by John Solomon to approve second read of policies, second by Jeff Palm. No abstentions, motion carries.

Motion by John Solomon, second by Ruthie Dallas to approve the renewal of the Brooklyn Bridge

Alliance for Youth: A Joint Powers Agreement 2018-2022. No abstentions, motion carries.

