School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 286

WORK SESSION MINUTES

APRIL 24, 2017

The work session meeting of the School Board of Independent School District #286 was called to order by Cheryl Jechorek. All Board members present.

A. Motion by John Solomon to approve second read of policies, second by Jan Thielsen. No abstentions, motion carries.

B. Resolution Filling School Board Vacancy By Appointment. Motion by John Solomon to approve the appointment of Amy Bailey to fill the vacancy and to serve until a successor is elected and qualified, second by Ruthie Dallas. No abstentions, motion carries.

Motion by John Solomon to adjourn meeting at 8:18 p.m.

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

May 18, 2017

687304