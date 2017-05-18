Tech Dump’s Cell Phone Summer at community events

Tech Dump, a nonprofit that recycles electronics properly and provides job training and experience for adults facing employment barriers, hopes to collect one ton of mobile devices this summer beginning 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Tech Discounts in Bloomington, 724 W. 98th Street.

After Cell Phone Summer launches in Bloomington, it will continue with pop-up events and collection bins at popular summer events.

Bins can be found at Twin Cities Pride, St. Louis Park Parktacular, Junket Tossed and Found, the Mill City and Northeast farmers markets, The Bakken Museum, all Arc’s Value Village stores and Tech dump locations in St. Paul, Golden Valley and Bloomington. The campaign will end with a collection bin and display in the Eco Experience Building at the Minnesota State Fair.

Collecting a ton of cell phones will fund 1,000 hours of work for adults with barriers to employment at Tech Dump.

Info: techdump.org