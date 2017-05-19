Breck students honored for scholarship

Breck School in Golden Valley has named 21 students scholars of distinction or meritorious performers in areas of STEM, mathematics, social studies, science and leadership.

The scholars of distinction include Maya Czeneszew, Addison Gleekel, Karthik Papisetty, Samuel Rex, Melinda Samaratunga, Elena Berman, Raunak Vijayakar, Genevieve Weiler and Gigi Gunderson.

The meritorious performers include Jyotirmya Kumar, Hyunsoo Song, Samuel Aronson, Siyuan Ma, Archana Murali, John Dempsey, Emma Carr, Jiaheng He, Sung-Wan Huh, James Williams, Warren Van Lundsgaard, Emily Pluhar and Elena Berman.

The scholars of distinction program is the state Department of Education’s highest honor and given annually to students across the state. Students earn this recognition by completing required work in the Minnesota Academic Standards, demonstrating mastery in complex subject matter and applying their knowledge to challenging projects.