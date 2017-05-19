Cooper track aims for success

The Cooper track and field team has experienced a successful 2017 season thus far both on and off the track. Muna Abrahim competes in the high jump event at the Section 7AAA true team meet May 10,. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Cooper head track and field coaches Alicia Schuelke (boys) and Len Jones (girls) have been pleased with their teams’ performances, and they feel things can only get better with the warm weather conditions.

“We had a lot of numbers this year, we had 45 kids on each team,” Schuelke said. “That is really good for us, and we haven’t lost that many of them either.

“The beginning of the year is pretty sketchy because they’re all out of shape, so we did some conditioning and things are starting to pay off now.”

With the conference and section meets set to take place within the next week, now is the time for Cooper to put together its best performances of the season. Despite the increased competition, Cooper’s coaches want to make sure their athletes don’t rush themselves too much.

“My thing is I want them to take this one track meet at a time,” Jones said. “At the beginning of the season we set short-term goals and long-term goals, some just wanted to get better in sprints or long jump or whatnot.

“Ultimately everyone wants to go to state, which can’t happen, unfortunately. The goal is just to take it one track meet at a time and improve at every track meet.”

While the Hawks would like to send some athletes forward to the state meet, Cooper is keeping its expectations as simple as possible.

“We’re always just looking for PRs and whatever we can do to get the kids to PR,” Schuelke said. “We did a lot of goal-setting, so they have numbers and the coaches have things written down for each kid that they wanted to accomplish.

“Our main goal is to place several at sectionals and to take at least one to state.”

Cooper began its trek toward important end-of-season meets by hosting a triangular meet May 9.

Corteze Henderson (first-place, 100-meter dash, first-place, 200-meter dash), Rashawn Keten (second-place, 100-meter dash), Victor Banura (third-place, 100-meter dash; second-place, 200-meter dash; first-place, 110-meter hurdles), Courage Ngaima (third-place, 200-meter dash), Nic Alonzo (third-place, 400-meter dash), Ian Varhol (second-place, 800-meter run; first-place, 300-meter hurdles; second-place, long jump), Cole Bursch (second-place, 110-meter hurdles), Cedric Williams (second-place, shot put; first-place discus throw) and Isaiah Browning (first-place, triple jump) recorded top-three finishes for the Hawks.

The Cooper 4×100-meter relay team took second-place and the 4×200-meter relay team took first-place.

For the Cooper girls’ squad, Eunice Balogun (first-place, 100-meter dash), Ajhianna Jackson (second-place, shot put), Alice Zieska (second-place, pole vault), and Nancy Nguyen (third-place, pole vault) picked up top-three finishes.

Cooper competed next at the Section 7AAA true team meet May 10. Both the Cooper boys’ and girls’ squads finished in 10th place.

Henderson (fourth-place, 100-meter dash), Nascier Borden (third-place, 200-meter dash), and Tony Madison (fifth-place, shot put; fifth-place, discus throw) picked up top-10 finishes for the Hawks.

Sierra Lynch (eighth-place, 200-meter dash) picked up the lone top-10 finish for Cooper.

The Cooper track and field team will compete next at the Metro West Conference championship meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Chanhassen High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.