Two Robbinsdale Area Schools teachers were recognized at a May 10 event at FAIR School in Crystal.

Melissa Davey was named the district’s 2017 Teacher of the Year, and Theresa Praveen was recognized as Education Assistant of the Year. The recognitions were part of the Seven Dreams Education Foundation Hands-on Learning Celebration and Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers “Teacher of the Year” Announcement and Education Assistant of the Year Recognition ceremony.