True team meet kicks off final meets

The Champlin Park and Park Center track and field teams began their streak of important late-season meets when they competed in the Section 4AAA true team meet May 9. Champlin Park sophomore Cade Lizotte leads off the boys 4×400-meter relay at the Hamline Elite Meet Invitational. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Champlin Park prepared for the section true team meet at the Blaine Invitational May 2.

Salomon Cisse (third-place, 100-meter dash; fourth-place, 200-meter dash), Phillip Toweh (first-place, 400-meter dash), Ian Ivens (third-place, 1600-meter run; fourth-place 3200-meter run), Max Kimaiga (first-place, 300-meter hurdles), Thomas Zinnah (third-place, shot put; third-place, discus throw), and Ernest Worjloh (fourth-place, high jump, first-place, long jump) rounded out the Rebel athletes that placed among the top five.

The Champlin Park 4×100-meter, 4×200-meter and 4×400-meter relay teams took first-place, while the 4×800-meter relay team took second-place.

On the girls’ side, Dejah Jenkins (200-meter dash), Olivia Stensvad (second-place, 400-meter dash), Diana Glebova (fifth-place, 1600-meter run), Jena Wachowiak (first-place, 3200-meter run), Sarina Lindell (second-place, 3200-meter run), Emily Olson (fifth-place, 100-meter hurdles; fourth-place, long jump), Audrey Hopwood (third-place, discus throw), Tasha Beyioku-Alase (fourth-place, high jump), and Allison Gerads (first-place, long jump; first-place, triple jump).

The Champlin Park 4×200-meter relay team took first-place, while the 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relay teams took second-place.

With one of the final regular season meets of the season out of the way, the Rebels competed in the Section 4AAA true team meet May 9.

Toweh (first-place, 200-meter dash; fifth-place, 400-meter dash), Cade Lizotte (third-place, 200-meter dash; third-place, 400-meter dash), Joshua Gilliam (fifth-place, 800-meter run), Zinnah (third-place, shot put; third-place, discus throw), Treyvon Cahalan-Gray (fourth-place, shot put), Anthony Guzman (second-place, discus throw), Worjloh (fourth-place, long jump), and Cisse (fifth-place, long jump) finished the meet with top-five finishes.

The Champlin Park boys’ team took fourth-place.

On the girls’ side, Lauryn Samuel (fourth-place, 200-meter dash), Wachowiak (second-place, 3200-meter run), Hopwood (second-place, discus throw), Gerads (first-place, long jump; first-place, triple jump) and Jamillah Glassco (fifth-place, long jump; second-place, triple jump) gave the Rebels top-five performances.

The Champlin Park 4×200-meter relay team took first-place at the section true team meet.

Champlin Park will compete next in the Northwest Suburban Conference preliminary meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Irondale High School.

Park Center highlights

Park Center prepared for its upcoming string of important meets by competing in Maple Grove’s Crimson Invitational May 2. Park Center’s Cameron Granner competes in the 4×800-meter relay event at a meet earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Austin Peters (first-place, 400-meter dash), Terrell Howard (second-place, shot put) and Maululi Mensah (second-place, high jump) captured top-five honors.

The Park Center 4×400-meter relay team took first-place in the meet, while the 4×100-meter and 4×200-meter relay teams captured second-place honors.

Feyisayo Ayobamidele (first-place, 400-meter dash), Destiny Truly (fifth-place, shot put) and Madelyn Clausen (first-place, high jump) finished the meet with top-five finishes for the Pirates.

Park Center then kicked off its postseason with the Section 4AAA true team meet May 9.

Justin Naklen (first-place, 100-meter dash; second-place, 400-meter dash), Peters (fourth-place, 400-meter dash), and Howard (second-place, shot put) rounded out Park Center’s top-five finishes.

The Park Center 4×400-meter relay team took first-place at the meet.

The Park Center girls were given top-five finishes from Ayobamidele (third-place, 200-meter dash; first-place, 400-meter dash), Lily Truong (third-place, discus throw), and Clausen (second-place, high jump).

Park Center will compete next in the Northwest Suburban Conference preliminary meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Irondale High School.

