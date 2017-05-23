Deephaven businessman Dean Phillips to challenge Erik Paulsen for Third District seat

By Paige Kieffer

[email protected]

On May 16, Deephaven resident and businessman Dean Phillips officially launched his campaign as a DFL candidate for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District.

Phillips, 48, launched his campaign after U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, a Republican, voted May 4 in favor of the American Health Care Act along with the GOP majority.

“As a father, a sixth-generation Minnesotan, and business owner, I’m concerned about the direction in which our country is headed and the people to whom we’ve entrusted leadership,” said Phillips. “I can no longer sit on the sidelines. I believe America’s best days are ahead and wish to inspire a new generation of leaders willing to put partisanship aside for the good of country. I know we can overcome our greatest challenges.”

Phillips doesn’t claim to be a politician but says his background in business and philanthropy has prepared him to provide a unique perspective to politics.

Phillips grew up in Edina and graduated in 1987 from The Blake School in Minneapolis.

When he was six months old, his birth father, who was a captain in the U.S. Army, was killed in the Vietnam War. A few years later his mother married Phillips Liquor tycoon Eddie Phillips, who died in 2011.

He’s also the grandson of advice columnist and social activist Abigail Van Buren (aka Dear Abby) and Phillips Distilling Co. patriarch Jay Phillips. His great-great-grandfather Edward Phillips established the company in 1912, which is known for producing schnapps, vodka and whiskey.

“I was brought into this extraordinary family of success and great ambitions in business and philanthropy and that changed my life dramatically,” Phillips said. “I’ve lived life with a lot of gratitude and recognizing that fine line between fortune and difficult circumstances.”

Phillips’ entrepreneurship started in high school when he started a car washing business in Edina and spent his summers working in his family’s print stop at the Phillips distribution center.

Phillips graduated in 1991 from Brown University with a degree in urban studies. He continued his education and received his master of business administration in 2000 from the University of Minnesota.

For a few years after college, Phillips worked at his first job, a Twin Cities startup company called In Motion that made bicycle apparel. He then joined his family business, where he worked in the production department, then as a sales representative, and became the international sales director before becoming president and CEO from 1993-2012.

“I learned the business from the ground up,” Phillips said.

Phillips also joined business partners, Steve Gill and Josh Hochschuler, in building Talenti Gelato, which was sold in 2014 to Unilever, the world’s biggest ice cream company.

Currently, Phillips is working on expanding Minneapolis’ Penny’s Coffee shop that he founded last year. He’s starting a location in Linden Hills and hopes to start another shop next year in the Lake Minnetonka area.

Phillips has been a resident of Deephaven since 2011, when he built a home in the city. He’s a father of two daughters, Daniela and Pia.

Phillips has worked for political causes he’s passionate about by supporting philanthropic initiatives including serving as Co-Chair of The Jay & Rose Phillips Family Foundation Minnesota and The Edward J. Phillips Family Foundation.

Among his civic and community-service endeavors, Phillips said he’s most passionate about We Day Minnesota, a global youth empowerment initiative that he helped bring to Minnesota in 2012. The initiative now engages more than 150,000 students in more than 550 public, private, charter and parochial schools throughout the state. It encourages students to get involved in international, national and local service projects.

Phillips said that, though he’s proud of being involved in these business and social initiatives, he realizes that government involvement is the best way to bring about change.

“I have helped built businesses both large and small by sharing success with our employees and enriching the communities in which we live and work,” Phillips said. “I plan to listen, show up and be a trusted, very independent voice for the people of Minnesota’s Third Congressional District and our country.”

Phillips said his interest in politics started when he worked as an intern on Capital Hill for Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, after he graduated from Brown University.

“I learned about the process and the workings of Congress and our system of government, and I recognized that it was an extraordinary complex system and one that I didn’t think I’d start my career in but someday given the circumstance, opportunity and need I would maybe stand up and be apart of,” Phillips said.

“I’ve been politically active for many years supporting candidates and engaging in issues certainly in our philanthropy and trying to be an advocate for good policy, but after the recent election it concerned me and more and recently Erik Paulsen’s vote on health care really troubled me deeply and I thought if there was ever a time to stand up and voice alternative principles and values that I believe are better represented in this district, the time was now.”

Phillips, who served as vice-chair of the board of directors of Allina Health System, said he believes he can provide a unique perspective on health care and other issues.

“I would never argue that as a businessman it makes you an exceptional politician and I’m not a politician, but business has informed a lot of how I look at things and starting with innovation,” he said. “I have learned to look at policy the same way as I look at business opportunities which is with an innovative eye and redesigning systems that need redesigning.”

The Congressional district that includes Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Chanhassen, Chaska, Coon Rapids, Corcoran, Dahlgren, Dayton, Deephaven, Excelsior, Eden Prairie, Edina, Greenfield, Greenwood, Independence, Laketown, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Grove, Maple Plain, Medina, Medicine Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, Osseo, Plymouth, Rogers, Shorewood, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay, Victoria, Wayzata and Woodland.

To learn more about Phillips, visit phillipsforcongress.org.