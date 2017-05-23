Hopkins Schools to pool tech resources with neighboring districts

The Hopkins School Board, at its May 16 meeting, approved a joint powers agreement for the West Metro Schools Network, a telecommunications cluster consisting of six neighboring districts, to collectively leverage better pricing and qualify for state reimbursement for internet costs.

“We’re taking a more economic approach. … This is a new joint powers agreement that a lot a school districts are moving toward for the cost savings,” said Supt. John Schultz. “There’s a lot of costs associated with fiber and how you transport information, and there’s a lot of opportunities available for school districts.”

West Metro Schools network includes the Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Wayzata, Eden Prairie, Edina and Richfield districts.

“The network is interested in forming a telecommunications cluster which is a designation by the Minnesota Department of Education that allows us as a cluster to apply for telecommunication equity aid, a state funding source that reimburses school districts to offset internet charge,” explained Ivar Nelson, director of technology, media and information at Hopkins.

Requirements for aid include membership in a cluster, as well as active participation to benefit the community.

The district had been a member of the Technology and Information Educational Services, or TIES cluster, but Hopkins staff were recently informed that the district no longer qualified for reimbursement after accepting a lower bid from another provider. The service with the low bidder, Arvig, is $10,000 less annually than TIES, which had previously provided the district’s service.

“TIES was no longer the lowest bidder and districts had to go with the lowest bidder … TIES is telling us, we’re no longer eligible from telecommunications aid (through their cluster) if we don’t get internet services from them,” Nelson said.

Other districts found themselves in a similar situation, ineligible from aid through TIES, prompting the formation of a new cluster through the Department of Education.

“The purpose of the cluster is really to be eligible for telecommunications aid. There are some other advantages. We are already connected by fiber and we share fiber resources,” Nelson said.

“With the telecommunications cluster, that makes it easier for us to share other resources,” he added, such as locating a redundant data center offsite in case of emergency.

An additional redundant or “resilient” connection could be established to ensure the network remains stable in case of a connection loss caused by construction or other interference with fibers.

He added that the districts would retain separate networks, albeit with some connections in common, in order to maintain security in each district.

No membership dues or additional capital will be associated with the partnership, Nelson added. The only foreseen expense would be an annual required audit.

“We really expect this to be very little, if any, expense,” he said. “We’re not going to become another TIES, we’re not going to have employees or have property or assets. We’re really just coming together as a cluster to combine bids so that we can try to lower the price of our internet services and become eligible for reimbursement.”

For the 2016-2017 school, the district received a telecommunications reimbursement of $35,000.

“That’s something we don’t want to lose, and this would be a nice way for us to maintain that,” Nelson said.

The partnership would take effect July 1. Both Minnetonka and Bloomington school districts have also expressed an interest in joining the network by July 1, 2018.

