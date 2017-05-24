Armstrong tops Cooper in annual softball clash

< > Ally Adams takes a big swing at a pitch during Cooper’s 8-4 loss to Armstrong in the Armstrong-Cooper Classic May 19. Adams hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to drive in all four Cooper runs. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

For the second consecutive season, the Armstrong softball team was able to defeat crosstown rival Cooper in the annual Armstrong-Cooper Classic.

The Falcons scored twice in the first inning and three times in the third and fifth innings to take an 8-0 lead into the sixth inning, but Cooper’s Ally Adams hit a grand slam to bring the game to 8-4, the eventual final score.

“I didn’t know [the ball cleared the fence] until I was half-way to second base,” Adams said. “This was a high, everyone was cheering, even the other team, so it was pretty cool.”

Armstrong Kaylyn Leonard hit a two-run home run as a part of a 2-for-3 day to help lead the Falcon offense. Leonard’s home run came one at-bat after she felt she shorted her swing, and just one pitch after hitting a foul ball off her front leg.

“I was kind of bummed after my first at-bat, because I know I can hit,” Leonard said. “I kept thinking about that, so while I was on-deck I told myself I was going to get a hit, and that helped calm me down.

“I just kept having fun with it.”

Maddy Clare (2-for-3 with three runs scored), Alyssa Egstad (2-for-3 with two runs scored), and Danielle Sorenson (1-for-3 with an RBI) also helped lead the Falcon offense.

While the Falcon offense was hot, Armstrong head softball coach Joe Fittante was just as impressed with other aspects of the game.

“[Leah Baker] threw strikes, she kept her walks to a minimum, she was able to spot the ball very well and I thought we were more aggressive at the plate than we have been,” Fittante said. “We were good on the bases and the speed helped us tonight.”

Fittante was also pleased with the way his team played after the Cooper grand slam.

“We lost seven games this year by one run, so it was good for our girls to get over that hump tonight,” Fittante said. “They had a great sixth inning and put some pressure on us and our girls were still able to get it done tonight, so hopefully that will help going into sections.”

For Cooper head softball coach Erin Brown, she was just proud to see her team have fun, especially after having already received their section seeds prior to the Armstrong-Cooper Clash.

“It’s a lot of fun, to be honest,” Brown said. “I personally was having fun the whole game and I think maybe they felt a little pressure here and there, but in comparison to our other games, they stayed loose for all seven innings.

“To me, even though 8-4 is still a loss, it’s still a good place for us to be going into next week. I’m comfortable.”

The fun of the game was evident, as, despite the poor weather conditions, many members of the community came out to show their support for local fastpitch softball.

“I think this is a huge event, this is what I dreamed it would be when I took on the head job,” Brown said. “We wanted to get the young kids in the community to come down, hopefully get a later time and having the opportunity for more fans to be there.

“The reason we do this is for the kids to see this and then they feed into this program and you develop some pride and a sense of community around here.”

Fittante was also happy to see his team relax and play a relatively stress-free game to prepare for the upcoming Section 6, Class 4A tournament.

“It’s gratifying, I said to my girls that I wish we could play Cooper every day,” Fittante said. “Not because we were winning the game, but the energy and the enthusiasm that both teams had.

“Both teams played hard and we were fortunate to come out with the win.”

While the game was gratifying for the coaches, many players spoke after the game about how much fun they had going up against their childhood friends.

“This was really fun, we had a great time out there,” Cooper senior Rae Beaner said. “We were telling each other jokes, and even though we were losing I knew we were going to come back.

“It was a great time out here with my friends. I have friends on Armstrong, too, so it was a great community event.”

“I think this is fun, we all look forward to it every year,” Leonard said. “We all know each other, so it’s sometimes fun to just come out and have fun.”

Armstrong and Cooper both began play in the Section 6, Class 4A tournament May 23. Stay tuned to post.mnsun.com, or our Twitter accounts for the latest updates.

