Crystal Police Department to provide officers for 2018 Super Bowl security

Departments throughout Minnesota asked to assist with event



By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

The Crystal Police Department will contribute security for Super Bowl 2018, which Minneapolis will host at the new U.S. Bank Stadium, Police Chief Stephanie Revering said at a May 16 council work session.

Revering said the Minneapolis Police Department reached out to every police department in Minnesota to ask for help staffing the security for the event, which is expected to draw more than a million visitors to the Twin Cities during the festivities and the football game.

“Last year, when they went to the Houston events at the Super Bowl, they found out from the Houston Police Department and the (department) prior to that in 2016, that it took about 5,000 law enforcement officers to run the multi-day event,” Revering said.

According to Revering, Minneapolis and St. Paul have fewer than 1,500 officers to contribute to security and policing, which is why they’ve called on departments statewide for assistance.

“Obviously, we’re a small agency and can’t provide a large number of officers to assist them, but we can provide some coverage to help. We’ve offered two to four officers a day,” she said.

Revering said the Minneapolis receives funding from Super Bowl organizers to help fund the police efforts. Minneapolis in turn pays the cities who provide help for the service, meaning Crystal will not pay officers overtime for the event.

Robbinsdale Police Chief Jim Franzen said the department has offered to help if it’s possible for the department to do so.

“For us, it all depends on our staffing level at the time and our availability of personnel resources,” he said.

Revering said the department will obtain a joint powers agreement to move forward with providing security staffing.

Contact Laci Gagliano at [email protected]