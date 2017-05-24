Officer-involved shooting in Crystal near Bassett Creek Park

An officer-involved shooting occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Crystal after police responded to a report of a man with a gun.

Officers were dispatched to Bassett Creek Park near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and 29th Place. According to preliminary reports, the man was shot by an officer in response to the incident after he refused to put the gun down. Police said the man did not die from the gunshot.

More details will be released during a press conference with Chief Stephanie Revering at 11:30 a.m.