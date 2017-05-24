Overcoming a tragedy: BC’s Prince makes collegiate commitment

Devonta Prince’s goal, for as long as he can remember, was to grow up and play collegiate basketball. Devonta Prince drives to the basket during game action from the 2016-17 season. Prince announced his commitment to join Des Moines Area Community College May 15. (Sun Post file photo by Chris Chesky)

Prince began playing the sport at a young age and began to excel quickly, but a tragedy put a question mark on his future in the sport.

Prince was attacked by a dog when he was 8-years-old, and doctors told him he might never be able to resume playing basketball.

Rather than pitying himself and giving up his dream, Prince, a natural left-hander, began to work harder than he ever has to learn how to shoot with his right hand.

“After the dog attack it just made me want it even more,” Prince said. “They told me I couldn’t play basketball anymore, so I had to switch hands.

“Once you start doing what you love, you push for it and for me it was switching hands.”

Now, roughly 10 years later, Prince has accomplished one of his many basketball goals by committing to play collegiate basketball at Des Moines Area Community College.

“It feels pretty good, I’m really excited,” Prince said. “It was pretty tough, I had a couple options, but I felt [Des Moines Area Community College] was the best place for me.

“I felt that [DMACC head men’s basketball coach B.J. McGinn] was the best coach for me. It felt like we were family, so I went down there and fell in love with it all there, it felt like it was a great program.”

Prince said the feel of the DMACC men’s basketball program felt similar to something he has become very familiar with over the last four years.

“It felt a little like Brooklyn Center, but I know they will push us a bit more,” Prince said. “It’s obviously the college level, so they should push me more.”

After everything Prince went through growing up, he said earning an opportunity to play collegiate basketball was made even more special.

“It is a great accomplishment,” Prince said. ‘Shooting for me was hard to begin with, but now when people tell them I was left-handed and I had to switch to my right, they could not believe I was that good with my right.”

Prince ends his Brooklyn Center career as a four-year starter and a two-time All-Tri-Metro Conference team member.

