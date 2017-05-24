St. Louis Park vets represent National Guard, U.S. Army

A lifelong St. Louis Park resident, MacMillan joined the American Legion in 1983. (Submitted photo)

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Before its building closed April 15, the St. Louis Park American Legion served to bring together veterans of several wars.

Among them is Bill MacMillan, a 1967 St. Louis Park High School graduate who served in the National Guard for six years. He joined the American Legion in 1983.

“We lost our post home on Excelsior Boulevard and Highway 100,” MacMillan said. “Now we use the Hopkins Post for our meetings. We’re trying to build out the Masonic Temple on Walker Street, hopefully by August or September.”

The Legion at one time had 600-800 members, said MacMillan, who was its housing chair for the first eight years. “This year our goal is 147 members,” he said.

MacMillan grew up wanting to be a cop. “That was my career goal my whole life,” he said. Prior to his time in the service, he had gained an AA degree. After the service, he said, “I was a professional student. I had credits in psychology, speech communications and criminal justice.” Eventually, he earned AA, BA and BS degrees, plus a certificate specializing in criminal justice.

Bill MacMillan served in the National Guard for six years. (Submitted photo)

He worked at Fred G. Anderson for 15 years, a company MacMillan said was “once was the largest wall-covering store in the U.S.” Then came a 12-year stint in the insurance business, plus some time working at the Chamber of Commerce, first as chair of the board and then as vice president of marketing and sales. He also is a past president of the St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary.

Then he began working in business development at Citizens State Bank. “Pretty soon I was working 50 hours a week training sales people,” he said. “Bankers need to be half sales people.”

Eventually, he owned his own consulting group, the MacMillan group. He retired in 2008, at age 59.

Now he and his wife, who is controller at Construction Materials, Inc., are able to spend weekends at their cabin in Danbury, Wis.

In the meantime, MacMillan is past chair but still active with on the Discover St. Louis Park board, and has been a fire commissioner in St. Louis Park for 18 years.

“I enjoy volunteering,” said MacMillan, a 66-year resident of St. Louis Park who has a daughter and three grandsons. Bill Davies served with the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. (Submitted photo)

Bill Davies

Bill Davies, who grew up on a farm in Wisconsin and now is a 45-year St. Louis Park resident, is a veteran who is a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He served two years with the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, one of them in Vietnam, and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service.

“Four of us hung around together in Vietnam, and two of them have their names on the wall [Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.] now, along with 60,000 others,” Davies said.

He has an AA degree from Penn State and a BA degree from the University of Wisconsin.

Davies worked as a manufacturer’s representative for his father-in-law’s manufacturing firm from 1969 to 2008. He joined the Rotary in 1982.

He was chair of the National Catholic Committee for Scouting, which provides ministry to Catholic youth, and now serves as vice chair for finances. Davies also served on the National Religious Relations Committee

Davies has won the Silver Beaver award for distinguished service and Silver Antelope award for outstanding service to young people, both presented by the Boy Scouts of America.

Davies was first president of the St. Louis Park Football Association in 2000 and at one time helped with girls’ fast pitch softball.

“I started the veterans marching in the Parktacular Parade five years ago,” Davies said. “We do the Edina parade on the 4th of July, too.”

He and his wife, Kay, a nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital from 1970-87, have three children, all graduates of St. Louis Park High School.

Kay is a member of Patient Partners, a group of 40 retired doctors and nurses who work with patients at the hospital as needed. A.J. Eide, a World War II veteran who has lived in St. Louis Park since the mid-1950s, is shown at a Memorial Day celebration in 2012. (Sun file photo by Jonathan Young)

A.J. Eide

A.J. Eide, another Wisconsin native, is a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army for two years, 1945-46 on Saipan, an island in the western South Pacific. He spent some time in the hospital after being wounded.

He and his family moved to St. Louis Park in the mid-1950s, and Eide worked as a machinist until he retired in the 1980s. He also enjoyed rebuilding old cars.

He and his wife had two children (one deceased), and they now have three grandchildren.