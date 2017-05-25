A team effort guides Rebel baseball

One season removed from playing Wayzata in the 2016 Class 4A state title game, few believed that the Champlin Park baseball team would have what it takes to make a return trip to the state tournament. Cole Albers (7) and his Champlin Park teammates greet Zach Loven (8) after scoring a run in game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

With seniors Cole Albers and Zach Loven serving as the two lone returning starters from last season, the Rebels knew the 2017 season might serve as a rebuilding year for the program.

Champlin Park began the year strong and the Rebels have posted an 11-4 record in 2017.

“Last year we had the team motto ‘don’t fold,’ and this year we don’t really have a motto, but the word ‘believe’ pops up a lot,” Albers said. “The younger guys have to believe we can do this and we have to believe in ourselves.”

After last season, Champlin Park knows it must believe in itself in order to find success.

“Everybody knows what happened last year, but we try to flush it,” Albers said. “[Champlin Park head baseball coach Cory Davis] always says ‘live in your two feet today, live in the present and not the past.’

“It’s something to work for. People know what we achieved last year, but this year is our own year and we’re just trying to re-write a story.”

The Rebels have picked up big wins over Minnetonka, Maple Grove, Eden Prairie, Totino-Grace, Edina and Blaine this season, feats that not many would have predicted before the season.

“Nobody believed in us last year, nobody will believe in us this year after losing 14 seniors,” Albers said after the Rebels’ 2-1 12-inning victory in their fifth game of the season. “We have been playing with a chip on our shoulder and we’re 4-1, and I guarantee if you ask one person besides the guys in our dugout, nobody would say we would be 4-1.”

Albers, who has been one of the team’s top players this season, has played a key role, as he has pitched to a 1.11 ERA in 38 innings, allowing just six earned runs while striking out 40. Albers also leads the team with his two home runs and has recorded numerous big hits as of late.

“Being a captain, being a leader, it’s not about the vocal leadership, that’s not who I am,” Albers said. “I try to lead by example.

“I just want to play with confidence, because that’s the best way to do it.”

Loven has also played well for the Rebels, as he leads the team with a .347 batting average. Loven, like Albers, said he has set the goal to lead by example this season.

“It’s still just baseball,” Loven said. “I feel I can be a little louder, I’m a pretty quiet kid, so I’ll try to say a little more to get the team going and keep the confidence up.

“It’s not much different.”

Davis, who named Albers and Loven the two team captains prior to the season, has been pleased with what he has seen.

“They have just been steady for us,” Davis said. “What we’re hoping to see is more production at the plate, but at practices they come in and keep the intensity level up and they’re very solid defensively.

“Pitching and defense can’t slump, and that’s the way we’ve been hanging out.”

While Albers and Loven have led the way, Champlin Park has received contributions from almost everybody on the roster.

Quinn Viktora (batting .318 with a team-high 10 RBIs), Trey Carlson (.324 batting average) and Ian Koltes (nine RBIs and a team-high 12 runs scored) have led the Champlin park offense.

Junior Anthony Pikula, who has taken catching duties over from four-year starter Derek Smith, has also impressed.

“Anthony would be the first one to tell you that he has had a good season, but the big thing for him is that he has grown up a lot,” Davis said. “The confidence that we have in him is coming out on the field, as well.

“He’s working hard in practice and in the classroom and all that stuff goes hand-in-hand. We need him and he knew coming into it that he was in a battle with a few other guys and he won the job. He has not taken it for granted.”

On the mound, juniors Max Loven (4-0 with a 1.05 ERA) and Michael Ulland (3-1 with a 0.26 ERA) have also impressed Davis. Braden Higgins (hasn’t allowed a run in seven innings this season) has taken over as the team’s closer and has been pitching well all year.

“He’s a lefty and his ball moves nicely, so we threw him out there game one against Minnetonka with the tying run at second and the winning run at the plate and he set a good baseball player down,” Davis said. “We threw him out there to see what he had, then we brought him out against Maple Grove with two outs and got their leadoff hitter out on three pitchers.

“Putting him in those clutch situations and seeing him improve has been great.”

Champlin Park will look to keep up its excellent season as the Rebels begin play in the Section 5, Class 4A tournament Friday, May 26.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected]