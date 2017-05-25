Community & People

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Quad Communities to host Memorial Day ceremony May 29

By

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Quad Communities will host a Memorial Day ceremony 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the Victory Flag Pole on Victory Memorial Drive.
Robbinsdale City Band, Lakeview Elementary Choir will perform and Chaplain Chris Erickson will give a eulogy for those who have died in the line of duty.