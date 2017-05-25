Brooklyn Park City Council debates future of city-owned transitional housing

The Brooklyn Park City Council recently debated the future of a city-owned four-plex apartment operating as a transitional housing facility at 7600 69th Ave. N.

The facility has been used to provide transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness since 1997. The council acting as the Economic Development Authority can choose to pursue sale of the property, or continue operating it in its current form.

With Commissioner Lisa Jacobson absent for part of the May 15 meeting, the development authority was divided 3-3 on the issue and ultimately choose to table the discussion until more information is available.

Located in the Sunny Lane Neighborhood in the southwest portion of the city, the facility was purchased and rehabilitated by the city’s Economic Development Authority under the Housing and Redevelopment Authority in an effort to provide housing for extremely low-income families. The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency provided the city with a forgivable $145,000 Publicly-Owned Transitional Housing loan at zero interest, but with the condition that the city operate the facility until May 2017 for the loan to be forgiven. An additional loan stipulation requires the city to operate the facility through 2032 unless the city receives state approval to sell the property.

The city also received a $50,000 grant through the Housing Grant Fund Program, and it contributed $33,356 of its own funds to purchase the property.

The property’s assessed value is $305,000. If the property were sold with state approval, sale proceeds would likely be split between the development authority and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.

Families who are experiencing or are at-risk of experiencing homelessness can contract to live for up to 24 months in the facility while working to become self-reliant and transition into a new home. Tenants pay what they can afford in rent and agree to participate in job training, or a school program that will help them realize their needs and goals.

In the case of a sale, program participants would be given 60 days notice to relocate.

Simpson Housing Services, a nonprofit, has been operating the facility’s on-site program services since 2012. Their case managers assist each tenant with their individual action plans in their personal contract agreements, and they help families find stable housing when they are ready to move. A separate entity, Premier Housing Management, oversees day-to-day property management on behalf of the city.

A total of 40 families have utilized the programing at this facility.

Tenant rents are subsidized by Simpson with funds from Hennepin County’s HOME Partnership Program. Premier collects rents as part of its property management duties.

The city has invested minimal funds into the capital needs of the facility since its purchase. Because it was constructed in 1965, the building requires improvements. Premier and its contractors estimate that approximately $240,000 in renovations are needed. Kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, entry doors, windows, mechanical and electrical systems, and appliances need renovation, repair or replacement. Premier recommends the installation of security cameras to prevent trash dumping at the facility.

The parking area also needs repaving, and the exterior and interior need painting. This was a full list of improvements that could be done on the property but would not all need to be done at one time. The development authority could leave some items unfixed in an effort to cut down on costs.

City staff proposed using $150,000 in available Community Development Block Grant funding to cover some of the costs for renovations. If the city does not sell the property, they would look for other funding sources to close the funding gap, such as Hennepin County HOME funds or Minnesota Housing Finance Agency funds.

The excess Community Development Block Grant funds were originally allocated for the 2015-2016 program year to the city’s Single Family Home Rehabilitation Program, but the city has secured other funding for the program that free this funding from that obligation, according to Erik Hansen, economic development and housing director.

The property funds much of its operations through tenant rent payments, which recently have averaged $27,700 per year. The property operation fund was $3,500 in the positive at the end of 2016. In the previous three years, the property’s income surpassed its operating expenses, but capital improvements in 2015 drove the account balance $1,060 into the red. The development authority retains any excess funds generated through property operations.

If the development authority decides to continue operations at the facility, funding for renovations could also come from Tax Increment Financing Housing Set Aside funds, or from next year’s round of Community Development Block Grant funding, assuming this federal grant funding scheme, which was eliminated in President Trump’s budget proposal, still exists.

Staff members recommended continuing ownership of the property, and said they would come back with a refined list of capital improvement needs.

The city does not pay property taxes on this facility.

Commissioners said they wanted to know more concrete details about the what the state would require if the property were sold before 2032.

Hansen said properties that fall under this type of state loan funding are not often sold, so the consequences of a sale are unclear as of yet.

“They have to look at the funding source that funded the bond that funded this program, and make sure … that the funding source was exhausted over the period of 20 years … so they have to do some research,” he said.

“I would want to know, first of all, if we can get approval from the state, and secondly, if we do sell the property, where does the proceeds go?” asked Commissioner Bob Mata. “This is a business that we really don’t belong into. This is a business that there are companies out there, nonprofit companies that do this thing—this is what they do … I don’t know why the city feels that we need to be involved in that.

“We’ve had this house, this four-plex for 20 years, and now it needs $240,000 worth of work? That’s about all that it’s worth,” he added. “The idea is not to get rid of the program if we can.”

Commissioner Mark Mata agreed.

“I’d like to see the property sold and let a group take it over who can manage it [and use it for the same programing],” he said. “I’d like to see what the state can come back [with] and what we can get out of it and put it back on the tax roll, and still put stipulations on somebody who’s going to come in and take it over that it has to be for the same type of programs that we were [doing] and let someone who’s an expert in that industry take it over.”

“I will not vote for this, because in the 20 years we have not paid property taxes on this property, which is well over $100,000 we could have collected in property taxes,” said Commissioner Susan Pha. “I love the program here. I just think that there are a lot of nonprofit and private owners who can purchase this property and still do the same work.”

Mayor Jeff Lunde said that, while he would like to find out more information about a potential sale, he supported continuing city ownership of the property. If current renovation costs were spread over a 20-year period, the city has spent approximately $15,000 per year to provide the service, he said.

“We talk about affordable housing—this is one of those methods,” he said. “If it was a venture [that] people wanted to get into, we would see these all over the place … I’m not willing to say, ‘Let’s sell it because someone else can do it,’ when I don’t have a person sitting in the front row saying, ‘I’m going to buy it and do exactly that.’”

“We suffer from a lack of homeless shelters … I don’t bat an eyelash at the missing taxpayer dollars,” he added.

“I think if we get rid of this property and this program it sends a negative message,” said Commissioner Rich Gates. “We already invested a youth homeless shelter, this is kind of the next step for families.”

If this type of programing continued on the site through a nonprofit’s owners, it would likely still remain off the tax roll, Gates said. “I don’t see anybody buying this property that would potentially do this for profit because I don’t see any profit coming from this … Nonprofits don’t pay taxes just like schools and churches don’t pay taxes,” he said.

Commissioner Terry Parks said he would support continued city ownership, but would support tabling the matter until city staff members could find out more information from the state. He agreed with Gates, and said that selling the property would send a negative message.

