Brooklyn Park community calendar, May 25-June 1

Thursday, May 25
Kids Social Group
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 W. Broadway Ave. N.
Info: 612-227-8574
New connect volunteers event
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.
Info: 763-493-8388
Teen tech workshop
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.
Info: 612-543-6225
Friday, May 26
Loaves and Fishes Meal
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.
Info: 763-561-1684
Zanewood Recreation Center closed
When: All day
Where: Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 Zane Ave. N.
Info: 763-493-8333
Saturday, May 27
No community events
Sunday, May 28
No community events
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day
City offices closed
When: All day
Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.
Info: 763-424-8000
Tuesday, May 30
No community events
Wednesday, May 31
No community events
Thursday, June 1
Kids Social Group
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 W. Broadway Ave. N.
Info: 612-227-8574
Citywide garage sale
When: All day
Where: Throughout Brooklyn Park
Info: 763-424-8333
Toastmasters meeting
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.
Info: 763-424-8000
Recreation and Park System Plan community engagement meeting
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Monroe Elementary School, 901 Brookdale Drive
Info: 763-493-8333