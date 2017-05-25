Brooklyn Park man charged in drive-by murder

A Brooklyn Park man was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection to a May 11 drive-by shooting in North Minneapolis.

Isaiah Rakeem Wallace, 20, was charged with a count of second-degree in the death of Roderick Evans, 40. Prosecutors are seeking a bail of $1 million at his first court appearance.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a shooting at 36th Avenue North and 6th Street North in Minneapolis. Arriving officers found Evans lying in the street bleeding heavily through his shirt, but breathing. Officers found a bullet wound to his chest and provided first aid, but arriving paramedics declared him deceased.

Officers spoke with witnesses, who said that a light-blue colored minivan with three black males inside pulled up next to Evans. The rear door was open, and someone in the van started shooting. Witnesses also said the van had a license plate number that included 741.

One witness, who is known to police, told officers that he had been sitting on his front porch, and his daughter was out front playing when the shooting occurred. As he went to get his daughter, he saw a blue minivan driving slowly down the street, with the rear sliding door open and a man in the back passenger seat wearing a full ski mask and holding a gun.

Officers responding to the shooting saw a van fitting that description, with the door open and a black male in the back seat hanging on the door, driving on 37th Avenue North at high speeds. As the van passed the squad car, it braked and took a sharp left down Colfax Avenue North.

Officers followed and stopped the van.

Upon stopping, the rear seat passenger ran from the van, escaping police.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Wallace. There was also a juvenile in the passenger seat.

Police recovered a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine from behind the driver’s seat, on the floor board. Two more 9mm semi-automatic handguns were also recovered, with one between the driver and passenger seats the other halfway under the front passenger seat.

Officers recovered nine discharged shell casings in the street near 37th Street and 6th Street. All nine casings were .40 caliber.

Both Wallace and the juvenile denied knowing the person in the rear passenger seat.

In a taped, post-Miranda rights statement, Wallace initially denied being present at the scene, and said he had been driving around with his friend. Later, he said that the man in the rear seat was the juvenile’s friend.

Wallace said the juvenile and his friend got out of the van, and he heard gun shots. Someone started shooting at the van, he said, so he drove off. Wallace continued to tell police he did not know the man in the back seat, but said this back seat man was the person shooting from the van.

The juvenile told police that the man in the back seat was Wallace’s friend, and he did not know him. He described him as a young black male with sort hair. The juvenile denied shooting at anyone, and said that no one fired shots at the van.

When later shown a picture of the minivan that Wallace was driving, a witness positively identified the vehicle as the same one from the shooting.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner declared Evan’s death a homicide.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]