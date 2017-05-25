Brooklyn Park police and fire reports, May 11-18

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department, May 11-18.

THEFT:

• May 12 at 4:02 p.m., 3600 block of 84th Circle North

• May 12 at 2:50 p.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North

• May 13 at 7:18 p.m., 8200 block of Halifax Court North

• May 14 at 2:42 p.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 14 at 6:18 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• May 15 at 11:48 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• May 16 at 6:36 a.m., 2000 block of Edinbrook Court North

• May 18 at 11:10 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• May 11 at 6:23 p.m., 7100 block of Colorado Avenue North

• May 13 at 6:40 p.m., 7100 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• May 13 at 1:44 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

• May 15 at 11 a.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North

• May 16 at 10:41 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North

ROBBERY:

• May 13 at 1:44 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 11-17

The Brooklyn Park Fire department received 158 calls, including 101 EMS-related calls for the week of May 11-17. The calls included 4 cooking fires, 1 natural vegetation fire, 1 outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 14 rescue calls, 2 hazardous condition calls, 8 service calls, 14 good intent calls and 13 false calls.