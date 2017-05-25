Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE CERTIFICATE
OF ASSUMED NAME
Minnesota Statutes, 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
SARAH JEAN CONROY
PRINCIPAL PLACE
OF BUSINESS:
320 Chesterfield Road
Oakdale, CT 06370
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Conroy, Sharon Rita
320 Chesterfield Road
Oakdale, CT 06370
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE FILED: May 9, 2017
SIGNED BY: Conroy, Sharon
Published in the
Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post
May 25, June 1, 2017
