Cooper track excels at conference meet

The Cooper track and field meet ended its regular season schedule with the Metro West Conference track and field championship meet May 18. Dominic Quewon competes in the 100-meter dash event at the Metro West Conference championship meet May 18, at Chanhassen High School. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Hawks are hoping to send some athletes to state at the upcoming section meet, and the conference championship was the Hawks’ final chance to prepare for that meet.

With their minds set on state, Cooper head track and field coaches Alicia Schuelke and Len Jones told their teams to simply focus on improving their own times.

“Today on the bus we told them to not worry about the competition,” Schuelke said. “All that we want is for as many people on the bus as possible to get a PR.

“If we do that, then we should be sitting well to take home a lot of hardware today.”

The Hawks sport a roster filled with talented student-athletes, and the coaches knew they had what it takes to provide quality outings.

“If everybody just does their best to beat their personal records, I know everybody will do pretty well today,” Jones said. “Everyone is starting to come out and do some really good things for us.”

The weather conditions were not ideal for Cooper, as the day provided overcast and chilly weather, not much different from many of the Hawks’ previous meets this season. That previous experience with tough weather conditions may have helped the Hawks know what to expect.

“The weather is tricky today, but it’s all about focus,” Schuelke said. “When they focus they do really well, when they get distracted and not pay attention to what is going on, that’s when they perform poorly.

“They seem focused, so I’m hoping that will come through.”

The Cooper boys track and field team finished in sixth-place with 64 total points.

Dominic Quewon (fourth-place, 100-meter dash), Corteze Henderson (fifth-place, 100-meter dash), Nascier Borden (seventh-place, 100-meter dash; second-place, 200-meter dash) and Cameron Kipper (seventh-place, 200-meter dash) led Cooper’s impressive effort in the sprint events.

The Cooper 4×100-meter relay team finished in first-place, with the Hawks’ 4×200-meter relay team taking second-place.

“Our short sprinters, our boys 100-meter sprinters, are all about 0.1 away from a state-qualifying mark,” Schuelke said. “Those three are also on the 4×100-meter relay team, which probably has a better chance of making it to state.

“They’re looking good right now.”

Victor Banura (fifth-place, 110-meter hurdles; second-place, 300-meter hurdles), Cole Bursch (fifth-place, 300-meter hurdles), Tony Madison (fifth-place, shot put; fourth-place, discus throw), and Taurean Cain (10th place, high jump) rounded out athletes that placed in the top-10 at the conference championship meet.

The Cooper girls team finished in seventh-place with 26 total points.

Sierra Lynch (third-place, 100-meter dash; fourth-place, 200-meter dash), Elizabeth Smude (fourth-place, 400-meter dash; ninth-place, triple jump), Surell Gibson (10th place, 800-meter run), and Mai Savane (second-place, triple jump) rounded out Cooper athletes that placed in the top-10.

The Hawks will compete next at the Section 6AA tournament Tuesday, May 30, at Orono High School.

