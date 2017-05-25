Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF GOLDEN VALLEY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON GOLDEN VALLEY STORM WATER POLLUTION PREVENTION PLAN (SWPPP)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Golden Valley, Hennepin County, Minnesota, will meet on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 6:30 pm at the Golden Valley City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road, for the purpose of holding a public meeting on the status of the Citys Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP).

The City of Golden Valley is included in a group of communities with a population greater than 10,000 that are required to obtain a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit. An annual public meeting is a requirement of the Citys National Pollution Discharge and Elimination System (NPDES) permit submitted to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The SWPPP is available for review at the Public Works Department, Golden Valley City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road or on the Citys website (www.goldenvalleymn.gov)

All interested persons may appear in person or by counsel and be heard. If you require auxiliary aids or services to participate or communicate in this meeting, please contact Kris Luedke at 763-593-8012 (TTY: 763-593-3968) 48 hours before the meeting time to make a request. Examples of auxiliary aids or services may include sign language interpreter, assistive listening device, accessible meeting location, etc.

