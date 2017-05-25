Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice New Hope Storage located at 9300 52nd Ave. N., New Hope, MN 55428 intends to hold an auction of the goods stored in the following units in default for non-payment of rent. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 6/14/2017 at 10:00am. Unless stated otherwise, the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings.

Joseph Spaeth; Keiayra and Treyvon McMorris.

All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

May 25, June 1, 2017

691454