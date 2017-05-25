U of M’s Resilient Communities Project provides Brooklyn Park with a plethora of research data

During the 2016-2017 school year, University of Minnesota students across a variety of fields researched, analyzed, and complied data on the issues facing Brooklyn Park in coming years. The research was conducted as part of the Resilient Communities Project, a partnership between the university and the city. Projects were displayed for the public May 15 at the Brooklyn Park City Hall. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

In total, approximately 260 students in 47 different classes and 27 city staff members collaborated across 24 projects to produce the final recommendations.

Studies and projects such as assessing access to healthy food in the Zane Avenue corridor, exploring the viability of a commercial community kitchen, measuring youth employment and increasing nature-based play in parks were complied with the help and direction of city staff. Final written reports will be submitted to city staff members, who will use the data to help inform future decisions.

“Most of our partners are cities,” said Mike Greco, director of the Resilient Communities Project. “They might bring in other partners, so Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth and North Hennepin Community College were both pretty heavily involved in this partnership.”

The partnership allows students to get real-world experience and grapple with issues that are not simple hypotheticals with one right answer, Greco said.

“As government, we have a limit to our capacity that we have in staff to research things,” said Angelica Klebsch, business development coordinator. “Now, we’re just going to spend the next six to 12 months looking at all the recommendations because what we have now is just this treasure trove of data … in a lot of cases they’re feasible to implement right away,” she said.

In some cases, since students do not necessarily come from a city government background, their recommendations look at an issue in a way the city has not previously considered, Klebsch said.

“They bring these innovative, fresh eyes to the problem, so some of the solutions that they come up with are things that I don’t think we could have come up with anyway,” she said.

“There’s no way that in addition to the work we already do that we could have dug in to this degree,” Klebsch added.

This partnership brought new issues to the project and students, Greco said.

“Just the range of projects was very impressive, a lot of projects we’ve not seen before,” he said. “I think the focus on the fact that the community is diversifying made a lot of these projects especially interesting to students.”

Projects were selected based on community input.

“In some cases, there were community groups that were advancing the projects,” Klebsch said. “For instance, the project on equitable use of athletic fields, originally one of the athletic associations asked the city to look at whether we should be using artificial or natural turf, and so that was the initial analysis that we were going to ask the students to undertake. But our commissions and task forces here were all involved in vetting the application before it went forward, and the human rights commission said, ‘Wait a minute, as long as we’re analyzing our athletic fields, let’s make sure that there is an equitable way to access them.’”

The Brooklyn Park Police Department has already began applying university research in its quest for increased diversity on the force.

Reports will be made publicly available through the city’s website, according to Klebsch.

At one- and five-year intervals, the university will check back with the city to see which recommendations have been implemented.

