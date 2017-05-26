Brooklyn Park Planning Commission recommends approval of 55 lot housing development

The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission recommended approval for rezoning and a plat for a 55-lot single-family residential development east of Winnetka Avenue between 107th and 109th Avenues called Cove at Northwoods Park. A digital rendering of the proposed Cove at Northwoods Park development. (Submitted graphic)

The commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of rezoning of the site. Commissioner Michael Kisch cast the lone dissenting vote against recommending approval of the preliminary plat for the development.

The proposed plat would subdivide four existing parcels into a 21-acre, medium-density plot. When right-of-way and a water basin are factored in, the site has approximately 15 acres on which to build, according to Todd Larson, senior planner. In the city’s Comprehensive Plan, this property is guided for medium-density residential uses, which have a density between 3 and 9 units per acre. This particular development would have 3.61 units per acre.

If approved, two existing homes on the site would be removed before development. Lots would be 63 feet wide, with a buildable width of 48 feet. The lots are designed to fit the builder’s portfolio of homes designed for smaller lots.

Sanitary sewers in this area are shallow, and do not allow for full basement house plans.

Homes would likely cost between $300,000 and $400,000, depending on which options or upgrades a homeowner would prefer.

The district in which the applicant proposes this development does not have designated setbacks, but the applicant is proposing to use setbacks similar to what already exists in nearby developments. Side-yard setbacks are proposed at 7.5 feet for both garages and living spaces, resulting in at least 15 feet between structures. Oxbow Creek West, for instance, also has 7.5 foot-setbacks for both garages and living spaces.

Front-yard setbacks are proposed at 25 feet. While some nearby developments have 30-foot setbacks, the applicant proposed 25 feet in an effort to give residents a larger, more usable back yard, as the lots are smaller than typical for this type of development.

A looped road network connects with 107th Avenue in two places. The streets would be standard public roadways.

A sidewalk is proposed along the north side of 107th Avenue. No sidewalks are proposed within the development. A trail connection at the northeast corner of the development is proposed to connect with the trail along 109th Avenue. This trail will require an easement document.

Yards will be landscaped by homeowners. Screen landscaping around the site perimeter and a decorative privacy fence along Winnetka Avenue have been proposed.

A homeowners association will maintain the fence, landscaping, a monument sign and irrigation system.

The site contains a Department of Natural Resources basin, a body of water that was identified as protected some time ago, although it rarely has standing water today. While the basin cannot be removed, the DNR has reviewed and approved plans to move the basin to the northern portion of the site and enlarge it in an attempt to restore it.

“It’s been a challenging site,” said Nathan Fair of Landmark Development. “There is a DNR basin that ran through the middle of it, and the DNR has worked very closely with us to come up with a plan to do a 5-acre pond, which will be converted into this DNR basin,” he said.

Wildflowers will also be planted around the basin, Fair said. These flowers would be maintained through the homeowner’s association.

The site will be heavily graded with imported fill. City utilities will be used in this development. Park dedication at the rate of $4,600 per lot will be collected on each lot.

The property is currently zoned urban reserve, and would need to be rezoned to detached single-family. Urban reserve is used for properties where utilities are not in place for development. Utilities are available to the property at 107th Avenue.

The only trees on the site that would be preserved are north of the proposed pond. All other trees, including trees alongside Winnetka that are owned by the count,y would be cut down for grading. The county intends to widen Winnetka in coming years, and these trees would be destroyed in that process, according to Cindy Sherman, planning director. The developer would replant new trees on the site.

Kisch voiced concerns about how grading and tree removal might impact adjacent properties. He asked for developers to consider adding a perimeter sidewalk. Commissioner Amy Hanson also said she had concerns about the lack of an internal sidewalk.

Fair said a sidewalk is not necessary for this neighborhood, which will have low levels of traffic.

Kisch said he cast his dissenting vote because of the lack of an internal sidewalk.

City staff recommended approval of the both the plat and rezoning.

The development will come before the city council May 22.

