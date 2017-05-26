Memorial Day, a time to honor and remember military veterans

Veterans across the nation will be commemorated for their sacrifices on Memorial Day Monday, May 29. Local service men and women both past and present are being honored and remembered in a number of ways, from poetry to ceremonies.
Olivet United Methodist Church in Robbinsdale honored several veterans from the congregation and community at a May 21 service. World War II veteran Don Nordness, 94, who was stationed in Italy throughout his service, was among those present.
Crystal resident Laura Vallejos, whose father, grandfather and uncle served at various times between 1942 and 1955, wrote a poem in tribute to those relatives:
Dedicated Soldiers
Laura Vallejos
Soldiers past, present, future
Answering the call for this nation’s future
Male and female
In ranks they fall
Dedicated union
No matter the call
To the grandfather I never met,
Wearing the Navy’s Seabee’s Vest
Uncle to the Air Force gave
Thirty-seven missions flying over the bay
Father to the Army tread
Korean war now at an end
Laid to rest in a veteran’s row
While hearing the bugles blow
I ponder each one’s gallant efforts
Although the war clouds seemingly fester