Community & People

Memorial Day, a time to honor and remember military veterans

By
Pastor Randy Taber speaks with Don Nordless, a World War II veteran, during a May 21 church service at Olivet United Methodist Church in Robbinsdale. Don Nordless in uniform as a young man. (Submitted photo) Veterans rise for a commendation at Olivet United Methodist Church Sunday, May 21. (Sun Post photo by Laci Gagliano) Marvin Swedzinski (Submitted photo) Vallejo’s father, Marvin Swedzinski, served in the Army just after the Korean War’s armistice. Her maternal grandfather, Roger Buscho, was a Navy Seabee from 1943-1945, serving in combat in the South Pacific Battle in New Guinea and the Central Pacific Battle at Admiralty Island, and participating in the Philippine liberation and American defense. (Submitted photo) Crystal resident Laura Vallejos' grandfather, Roger Buscho, pictured with Vallejos' mother, Janice. Buscho served as a Navy Seabee from 1943-1945, entering combat in the South and Central Pacific in 1945. (Submitted photo) Vallejos' paternal uncle, Ray Swedzinski, was drafted into the Army in 1942. He later trained as a B-24 co-pilot with the Army Air Corp and endured 42 days behind enemy lines in 1944 along with his crew after their plane was shot down in Italy. (Submitted photo)
<
>
Vallejo’s father, Marvin Swedzinski, served in the Army just after the Korean War’s armistice. Her maternal grandfather, Roger Buscho, was a Navy Seabee from 1943-1945, serving in combat in the South Pacific Battle in New Guinea and the Central Pacific Battle at Admiralty Island, and participating in the Philippine liberation and American defense. (Submitted photo)

Veterans across the nation will be commemorated for their sacrifices on Memorial Day Monday, May 29. Local service men and women both past and present are being honored and remembered in a number of ways, from poetry to ceremonies.

Olivet United Methodist Church in Robbinsdale honored several veterans from the congregation and community at a May 21 service. World War II veteran Don Nordness, 94, who was stationed in Italy throughout his service, was among those present.

Crystal resident Laura Vallejos, whose father, grandfather and uncle served at various times between 1942 and 1955, wrote a poem in tribute to those relatives:

Dedicated Soldiers
Laura Vallejos

Soldiers past, present, future
Answering the call for this nation’s future

Male and female
In ranks they fall
Dedicated union
No matter the call

To the grandfather I never met,
Wearing the Navy’s Seabee’s Vest

Uncle to the Air Force gave
Thirty-seven missions flying over the bay

Father to the Army tread
Korean war now at an end
Laid to rest in a veteran’s row
While hearing the bugles blow

I ponder each one’s gallant efforts
Although the war clouds seemingly fester