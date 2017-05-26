Memorial Day, a time to honor and remember military veterans

< > Vallejo’s father, Marvin Swedzinski, served in the Army just after the Korean War’s armistice. Her maternal grandfather, Roger Buscho, was a Navy Seabee from 1943-1945, serving in combat in the South Pacific Battle in New Guinea and the Central Pacific Battle at Admiralty Island, and participating in the Philippine liberation and American defense. (Submitted photo)

Veterans across the nation will be commemorated for their sacrifices on Memorial Day Monday, May 29. Local service men and women both past and present are being honored and remembered in a number of ways, from poetry to ceremonies.

Olivet United Methodist Church in Robbinsdale honored several veterans from the congregation and community at a May 21 service. World War II veteran Don Nordness, 94, who was stationed in Italy throughout his service, was among those present.

Crystal resident Laura Vallejos, whose father, grandfather and uncle served at various times between 1942 and 1955, wrote a poem in tribute to those relatives:

Dedicated Soldiers

Laura Vallejos

Soldiers past, present, future

Answering the call for this nation’s future

Male and female

In ranks they fall

Dedicated union

No matter the call

To the grandfather I never met,

Wearing the Navy’s Seabee’s Vest

Uncle to the Air Force gave

Thirty-seven missions flying over the bay

Father to the Army tread

Korean war now at an end

Laid to rest in a veteran’s row

While hearing the bugles blow

I ponder each one’s gallant efforts

Although the war clouds seemingly fester