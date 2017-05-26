OPC’s Lingasin is learning on the job

Daman Lingasin, a sophomore this season, has been on the Osseo/Park Center boys lacrosse varsity team for four years, but yet he finds himself in a new position this season. Osseo/Park Center sophomore Daman Lingasin looks for an opportunity to score during game action from earlier this season. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)

Lingasin has seen himself as one of the team’s younger players since he first donned a varsity uniform, but, with the departure of many star athletes from last season, Lingasin is suddenly one of OPC’s top scoring options.

“At first it was weird, because last year we had Boone and Noah and I was always looking up to them, and now we don’t have those high-caliber players like them.

“I came in with a positive attitude and got these guys pumped up that this could be a good season. We were nervous coming in because we had so much youth and first-year varsity players, but, in my opinion, we have been doing well with a new team compared to groups that have a lot of seniors.”

Despite his age, Lingasin feels he is mature enough and has enough experience to be a leading guy for a varsity lacrosse team.

“I have been on the varsity team since seventh-grade, so I have been around the varsity field for a while,” Lingasin said. “To me being a sophomore, yes I’m not an upperclassman, but I like to carry myself to have these younger kids look up to me.

“If they need advice, they can talk to me. If they need help on learning something, I want them to talk to me and I want to be a leader for them.”

OPC head boys lacrosse coach Darren Nelson, who named Lingasin a captain prior to the start of the season, knows it might take Lingasin a little bit to become that go-to option for OPC.

“He has got a long way to go, even though he has been on varsity for four years,” Nelson said. “He went from being the third, fourth or fifth option the last three years, even though he scored over 50 points as an eighth and ninth-grader, and this is a new role for him, being the leader of the offense.

“Sometimes he gets frustrated and he has to learn now as the focal point it won’t come as easy as it did when he was feeding off of upperclassmen before.”

Lingasin has continued to shine for OPC, as he has accumulated 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) through the first eight games of the season.

“It’s a growing process,” Nelson said. “He’s a sophomore in a new role.

“The first couple of games he got some good looks because teams weren’t ready for him yet, but now as you get deeper in the season they’ll see he has some goals and they want other guys to get the ball, so he has to adjust.”

Making adjustments will be key for Lingasin, as he looks to make the transition into playing Division-I lacrosse.

“I’ve been playing travelling lacrosse, I have had looks,” Lingasin said. “I haven’t had too much interest because of my age, but I hope to play Division-I lacrosse.”

Playing Division-I lacrosse has been Lingasin’s goal since he first began playing the sport.

“Really when I got into lacrosse was when I was browsing through sports channels and I saw lacrosse and I was like, ‘huh, what is this?’” Lingasin said. “I wanted to play at that high level, I wanted to get to that Division-I level and since then that passion that went upward.”

Lingasin will look to continue his path toward a potential Division-I lacrosse scholarship by leading OPC through its Section 8 tournament, which begins Thursday, June 1.

