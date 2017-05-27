Bid to replace Brooklyn Park City Hall sign approved

The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority on May 15, unanimously approved awarding a bid to replace the sign at City Hall.

The move comes after the development authority selected a final design concept in September 2016 while working with designer Michael Haug.

A request for proposals was issued April 20. The project includes removal of the existing sign while preserving the footings and electrical setup, along with manufacturing and installing a new sign.

City staff members received four bids for sign replacement. The lowest bid came from Graphic House Inc., which bid $64,990. The firm will being work immediately following approval. A graphic rendering of the sign with a potential nighttime lighting option. (Submitted graphic)

The city’s existing sign is 25 years old and is in need of replacement, said Angelica Klebsch, business development coordinator. The project is approximately $30,000 below budget, she said.

The new sign will be an effort in the city’s new branding plan, which seeks to promote the city as a place of “unexpected vitality and opportunity.” As a result, this sign will set the standard for future signage changes at city facilities when they are repaired or replaced.

It took a task force consisting of two development authority commissioners, five residents, and five city staff members four months to develop the sign concepts. The task force reviewed 31 designs, and recommended three to the development authority.

The development authority selected two designs for advancement in August 2016. Community members at an engagement gathering expressed a preference for the current design, referred to as the “Aluminum Arches” concept.

The development authority authorized spending as much as $92,500 on this project in September 2016, with $62,500 coming from the development authority general fund and $30,000 from the City Capital Improvements Program fund.

Commissioner Mark Mata said that funding for the sign should have come from the council general fund, not from the development authority general fund.

Kim Berggren, executive director of the Economic Development Authority and director of community development, said that since this sign was part of the development authority’s branding efforts, funding needed to come from the development authority general fund.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]