Golden Valley, Bloomington nonprofits receive funds for children with disabilities programs

Paul’s Pals has announced their 2017 grant recipients. The nonprofit aims to provide children with disabilities more access to recreational activities and educational programs.

Six organizations will share $245,000 in grant money, including Golden Valley Parks and Recreation, the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, located in Golden Valley and Minneapolis, and the PACER Center, located in Bloomington.

With the grant money, the Courage Kenny will fund its adaptive sports program and purchase new sport chairs—for sports like wheelchair basketball and power soccer—and new rock climbing equipment. The Institute serves more than 200 children with disabilities.

Golden Valley Parks and Recreation will partner with GameTime, the Three Rivers Park District and Minnesota/Wisconsin Playground to construct the Schaper Park Inclusive Playground, the community’s first fully-accessible playground.

PACER Center will use funding to create an innovation lab designed to further communication between parents, children with disabilities and health care professionals, and understanding of assistive technology.

The other recipients are Upstream Arts and Wilderness Inquiry, of Minneapolis, and the Autism Society of Minnesota, of St. Paul.