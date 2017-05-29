Adult Academic Program student earns Outstanding Learner Award

Magartu Dawe, who won the Outstanding Learner Award from the Minnesota Literacy Council May 25. (Submitted photo)

Magartu Dawe, a student at the Robbinsdale Area School District’s Adult Academic Program in Crystal, received an Outstanding Learner Award from the Minnesota Literacy Council in recognition of her devotion and hard work in completing academic goals.

Dawe is a student in Colleen Crossley’s class, an ESL and citizenship preparedness course. She is originally from Ethiopia, and is a single mother to three children. She is working toward her goal of continually improving her English and academic skills to provide for her children.

“Every day Magartu gives 100 percent,” said Crossley. “She helps other students, volunteers for school activities and events, and is a great example of the power of teamwork. She is a true asset to our school and community,”

While working toward her GED, Dawe studied for her U.S. citizenship, which she earned in January 2016. She plans to complete her GED and attend college so she can become a police officer in Golden Valley.

Dawe is highly active in her community. She has participated in the AAP’s Elder Care Program and the Student Advisory Board, and has completed leadership training at the school. She was also selected to the Community Advisory Board.

She recently testified for a congressional committee in Washington about the crisis in Ethiopia, and has been active in the union for her janitorial position. After hearing Dawe deliver a speech about her career goals at the AAP’s 2016 graduation ceremony, New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken offered her a position on a city board.

Dawe’s children are also successful. Her oldest daughter will graduate June 9 from Cooper High School and earned a full scholarship for Gustavus Adolphus College. Her middle daughter will graduate in 2018 and has earned a scholarship for a summer program in forensic science at Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri. Her son will graduate from Cooper in 2019.