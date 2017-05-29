Brooklyn Park Police Department awards staff, officers and citizens for service

The Brooklyn Park Police Department hosted its 2017 Awards Banquet May 17 at the Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N. Awards were given to police employees and officers, along with several citizens awards, including the annual DeLois Bolden Brown Service to Community Award.
Community members Curtis and Darlene Bell were awarded the second annual DeLois Bolden Brown Service to Community Award. The Bells have served as foster parents to more than 20 children in need of homes. They have organized community events to help youth find jobs, raised money for local schools, volunteered their time to organizations, and worked with basketball players at Park Center.