Public Safety

Brooklyn Park Police Department awards staff, officers and citizens for service

By

The Brooklyn Park Police Department hosted its 2017 Awards Banquet May 17 at the Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N. Awards were given to police employees and officers, along with several citizens awards, including the annual DeLois Bolden Brown Service to Community Award.

Detective Dawn Orgon, pictured second from left, was named “Officer of the Year.” Orgon has been a member of the department for 28 years and has a specialized focus on working child protection cases involving assault, neglect and homicide. She was assigned 294 cases in 2016. (Sun Post staff photos by Kevin Miller) Kim Czapar, crime prevention specialist, pictured second from right, was awarded “Employee of the Year.” Czapar has enhanced the department’s Facebook page, communicating with residents and providing updates for the community. “She has been a leader in solving problems effectively in the community,” said Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen. Joseph Bangura, pictured second from left, received a citizens award for his conduct on July 20, 2016. Bangura helped restrain a robber who attempted to murder his victim until police arrived on the scene. Community members Curtis and Darlene Bell were awarded the second annual DeLois Bolden Brown Service to Community Award. The Bells have served as foster parents to more than 20 children in need of homes. They have organized community events to help youth find jobs, raised money for local schools, volunteered their time to organizations, and worked with basketball players at Park Center.
