Armstrong junior and cancer survivor raises $1,000 for childhood cancer research

Armstrong High School junior Jacob Maijala raised $1,000 for childhood cancer research to help children like him who are affected by cancer. He is pictured with his mom, Kelly, during his Cancer Sucks campaign, where he sold suckers for $1 at basketball games. (Submitted photo)

Motivated by his own experience with childhood cancer, Armstrong High School junior Jacob Maijala set out to raise money for childhood cancer research, far exceeding his goal.

Maijala was diagnosed with cancer in his freshman year after he detected a bump on his jawline that grew substantially within a week to roughly the size of a pingpong ball.

Although the scans came back inconclusive, Maijala underwent surgery to remove the mass, which was then tested and diagnosed as the early stages of cancer. This was a particularly aggressive cancer attacking soft tissue.

Being “mind-blown” is how Maijala described feeling upon hearing the news.

“Cancer is something you never think will happen to you,” he said. “I didn’t have any words,” he said.

Maijala endured 48 weeks of chemotherapy, along with 28 weeks of radiation to kill any cancer cells that may have spread and to prevent the cancer from coming back. His last chemotherapy treatment was in September and he is currently in remission.

While sitting in the waiting room at the University of Minnesota’s children’s hospital and seeing all the children, including babies, with cancer, Maijala became inspired to make a difference.

“Ever since I got cancer I’ve always wanted to donate and give money to children’s cancer research,” said Maijala, noting that only 4 percent of the National Cancer Institute’s budget is dedicated to childhood cancers, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

He developed the Cancer Sucks campaign and began selling suckers for $1 at high school basketball games to raise money for the Cancer Kids Fund of Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota. As a freshman, Jacob Maijala was diagnosed with cancer and underwent 48 weeks of chemotherapy and 28 weeks of radiation after a large mass developed on his jawline. (Submitted photos)

Thrivent Financial got things started with a grant to cover the expenses of the fundraiser and a donation, along with a personal donation of a staff member. The rest was of the donations came from staff, students and families attending the games.

Maijala’s original goal was $100.

“I honestly didn’t think we would make more than that,” he said.

Nancy Burkhardt, Armstrong High School social worker, who helped Maijala organize the campaign, had a goal of $500.

“I was a little skeptical,” Maijala said, of reaching that goal in only three games that were left of the season.

“What amazed me though, … we got almost $1,000 in donations, which completely blew my mind away,” he said.

What surprised him even more was how some people dropped $20 bills in the bucket.

“And they didn’t even want a sucker,” he said.

“We made a lot of money, which was surprising,” he said.

Burkhardt commended Maijala’s efforts.

“It was so much fun to support him in his desire to do something for kids that have to go through what he went through or worse,” she said. “Jacob is really a cool young man and watching him realize that he really could do something around this passion was such a treat.” Now a junior, Jacob Maijala wants to help raise more money for childhood cancer research. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Next year, Maijala plans to kick off his Cancer Sucks campaign during homecoming with plans to aim even higher with a goal of $1,500 goal.

“Any amount of money is awesome, … but $1,500, that would be beyond awesome,” he said.

