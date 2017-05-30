The Crystal police reports May 17-24 included these incidents:

One motor vehicle crash, seven reports of assault, one report of controlled substance possession, six reports of criminal damage, two reports of disorderly conduct, one report of interfering with a 911 call, two reports of domestic abuse, two reports of forgery, six reports of fraud, one report of found property, one report of government contempt, two reports of giving a false name to an officer, four reports of juvenile delinquency, two reports of underage alcohol consumption, 14 miscellaneous reports, 11 reports of theft, two reports of hit-and-run crashes, five reports of traffic violations, four reports of driving while impaired, and one report of trespassing.

May 17, 8:17 a.m. – A 32-year-old male was arrested in the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue for domestic assault.

May 19, 12:12 a.m. – A 21-year-old female was arrested in the 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue for domestic assault.

May 19, 2:39 a.m. – A 38-year-old male was arrested near Bass Lake Road and Decatur Avenue for driving while impaired.

May 20, 12:58 a.m. – A 61-year-old male was arrested near Wilshire Boulevard and Xenia Avenue for driving while impaired.

May 20, 9:21 p.m. – A 36-year-old male was arrested in the 3400 block of Noble Avenue for driving while impaired.

May 20, 6:41 p.m. – A 46-year-old male was arrested in the 5500 block of Orchard Avenue for domestic assault.