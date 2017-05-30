Plymouth author inspires kids to play and read

< > Shelly Boyum-Breen shared how the character Shelly Bean was created from the likeness of her image and stories growing up in Brainerd. As the book series shares, every time Shelly Bean learns a new sport, she add a charm to her crown. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Growing up, Shelly Boyum-Breen remembers there being all kinds of books featuring boys playing sports, but very few books with girls. If they were, the girls were figure skating or in cheerleading. Breen, however, enjoyed other sports like basketball and baseball. She eventually grew up to coach high school and college basketball and tennis, and has worked for the WNBA, including the Minnesota Lynx. In 2014, Boyum-Breen self-published the first of four in her children’s book series “Shelly Bean the Sports Queen.” Last year, she began visiting schools to inspire children to never give up. She addressed 14,000 students this year, and ended the year May 23 at Zachary Lane Elementary in Plymouth. “I want Shelly Bean to be a role model to them,” said Boyum-Breen. “Rarely are we good at something the first time we try it, but if we really want it, we will get back up and try again – that’s true for anything,” she said, which is also the message she shares to students during her presentation.