The Robbinsdale Police reports May 18-24 included these incidents:

Five reports of theft, two reports of fraud, two reports of controlled substance possession, two reports of restraining order violations, two reports of criminal damage, one burglary report, two reports of traffic violations, one nuisance ordinance violation, three reports of driving while impaired, one report of trespassing, one report of domestic disturbance, one report of disorderly conduct, and one report of assault.

May 19, 2:29 a.m. – A 40-year-old male was arrested near 57th Avenue and Highway 100 for criminal damage and a traffic violation.

May 19, 8:48 p.m. – A 29-year-old female was arrested near Highway 100 and County Road 81 for a hit and run accident and driving without insurance.

May 20, 12:41 a.m. – A 46-year-old male was arrested near 36th Avenue and County Road 81 for driving while impaired.

May 20, 11:17 p.m. – A 61-year-old male was arrested near Lake Drive and Victory Memorial Drive for driving while impaired.

May 21, 2:37 p.m. – A 39-year-old male was arrested near 36th Avenue and June Avenue for marijuana possession.

May 21, 11:46 p.m. – A 30-year-old male was arrested near 42nd Avenue and County Road 81 for driving while impaired.

May 22, 2:48 a.m. – A 46-year-old male was arrested near 36th Avenue and County Road 100 for driving while impaired.

May 22, 9:47 a.m. – A 24-year-old male was arrested in the 3700 block of Regent Avenue for domestic assault.

May 23, 6:59 p.m. – A 27-year-old female was arrested in the 4000 block of 37th Avenue for governmental obstruction and disorderly conduct.