CEAP, Avenues for Homeless Youth kick-start joint safety net program

The “Together For Good” venture between Avenues for Homeless Youth and Community Emergency Assistance Programs kicked off with a special May 24 fundraising breakfast at the Edinburgh USA Country Club in Brooklyn Park. (Sun Post staff photo by Christiaan Tarbox)

Recognizing the needs of the vulnerable and underserved in their communities, two emergency service nonprofits in the Brooklyns have joined forces to lend greater support to needy residents.

May 24 saw the official start of “Together For Good,” a partnership between the Brooklyn Park-based Avenues for Homeless Youth and the Brooklyn Center-based Community Emergency Assistance Programs, an alliance meant to strengthen vulnerable and at-risk communities in the northwest suburbs using the two groups’ public assistance resources such as food shelves, financial assistance and emergency shelter.

The partnership was celebrated with a special fundraiser breakfast at Brooklyn Park’s Edinburgh USA country club May 24, where $21,000 was raised while representatives from both nonprofits made presentations for attendees on the venture.

“We have been working together ever since Avenues moved into the Brooklyn Park area in February 2015, but we’ve been working together … not completely directly,” said Avenues Community Engagement Manager Craig Freeman. “A few months ago, we decided it was time for us to work a little bit more directly, and really bring the community together to kind of support the work of both organizations. Together, we essentially make up the social safety net of the area.”

Together For Good will distribute any funds raised in equal shares to CEAP and the Avenues throughout its existence, though the joint venture is not a corporate merger, but rather a simple partnership. Avenues, which established a 12-bed Brooklyn Park facility in 2015, offers emergency shelter and transitional housing for homeless youth in the northwest suburbs, while CEAP offers financial, family and nutritional services to families in Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park and parts of Champlin.

“We thought that was an opportunity to bring folks together to really support everyone from young to old, those who need food, those who need housing … whatever the need, we essentially provide it,” said Freeman. “Nonprofits are really good at working together on programs. They’re really not good at it on the fundraising side, so this is more about introducing the idea to the public, (and) making sure that they understand that we’re still separate … Together, we can do more good for the area.”

More fundraising events are currently in the pipeline for Together For Good, most notably a three-concert series tentatively scheduled for this August at Brooklyn Center’s Centennial Amphitheater.

“Those will be family concerts at the bandshell there,” said Freeman. “That’s kind of our next step, and then we’re going to go from there and see where it takes us.”

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected]