Girls on the Run program brings participants up to speed

Girls on the Run participants cross the finish line at a past 5K. (Submitted photo)

Program combines life skills and fitness to show girls their fullest potential

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit after-school program for girls in third through eighth grades. Founded in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina, by a woman named Molly Barker, the program has since been adopted on an international level.

The Twin Cities chapter of Girls on the Run was founded in 2011 by Mary Uran and Kori Carlson, and the first season began in spring 2012 at Lake Harriet Elementary in the Minneapolis School District and Edgerton Elementary in the Maplewood District. It has spread to the entire metro area, growing from 24 students at those two sites to 2,100 students at 120 different sites around the region, including Lakewood Elementary in Robbinsdale.

Each season builds up to a 5K run for which the girls spend the season training. Uran said the running element is the foundation, but laced into it are skill-building lessons.

“At the heart of the curriculum is building skills like empathy, collaboration and giving back to the community,” she said. “When girls are done with the program, they not only increase their competence but also leave with an increase in self-confidence and care for peers, and a connection to new peers and their community as well as their coaches.”

Over the course of 10 weeks, the girls meet three times per week to learn a new life skill and incorporate it into their running training session.

Uran said a lot of participants have never been exposed to running and pick it up beyond the program. Many also struggle to fit in at school and in other after-school activities, but find acceptance and support through Girls on the Run.

“I think part of it is that we mix grades, which reduces the cliques we see forming,” she said.

She told a story about a girl with Asperger’s syndrome who faced constant criticism for her differences.

“In a world where she’s constantly being told she’s wrong or weird or different, she finally found a team that supported her,” Uran said.

She recalled another girl who, as she crossed the finish line during a 5K, threw her hands in the air and said, “I’m a doer!” Uran said the girl explained that she always had considered herself a watcher, but that Girls on the Run taught her she could take action, too.

“It’s empowering them to say you don’t have to stand on the sidelines, you can take charge in your own life.”

Uran said there are major disparities between girls’ and boys’ participation in athletic activities by the third grade, with nearly 50 percent more girls dropping out of sports programs.

“The physical, mental, emotional and social benefits to physical activity show girls they have potential,” she said.

One of the founders of the Lakeview Elementary branch of Girls on the Run is Corrine Jackson. As an avid runner, Jackson said she wanted to form a running group as well as get to know more people. She recruited several other faculty members from the school, and the program has taken off. At the start it was only offered to fifth-graders due to a lack of resources, but now fourth-graders can join as well. The Lakeview team is coached by Jackson, Judie Bomchill, Sarah Henning, Mary Williams and two new coaches, Sarah Monner and Sabra Beam.

“I thought it would be a way to build community and do something together, but I wasn’t sure how to go about it. Girls on the Run does that,” Jackson said. “I love how they have the lessons of being proud that you’re female, being proud knowing you can be strong.”

She said that at first, she was concerned that many of her students would be unable to afford to participate. Fortunately, the program offers generous scholarships, and every girl who needs one is granted the funds, which covers running gear, transportation and any other program requirements.

According to Uran, 51 percent of participants in Girls on the Run ask for a scholarship, and all of them receive it.

“We have put an emphasis on access and inclusion,” Uran said. “We’ve grown our fundraising at the same rate as we’ve grown our girls’ interest.”

Jackson said one of the elements of Girls on the Run is a community service project, which the girls on each team brainstorm together and come up with on their own. One group made paper flowers to distribute at a veterans hospital, while another team put together thank-you baskets of candy to give out to school workers they felt are overlooked, like custodians and food service workers.

“It’s fun to watch them figure out what to do (for the community service project) and bring little pieces of their life in,” Jackson said.

The end-of-season 5K takes place each season at Normandale Community College in Bloomington. The culmination of lessons and training is open to the community, who can also volunteer to help run the event, cheer on the sidelines, or be a running buddy alongside a girl to help keep up the motivation to finish.

Jackson said her participation has made her more compassionate as a teacher and has helped her find a fresh angle to approach adversity.

“It’s been really great to remind myself that we might have a hard day or be frustrated with things that happened in class, but have the reminder that in their heart, everyone wants to be a good person.”

She said through the program, the girls embrace challenges more themselves.

“It’s been fun to see them discover, ‘Hey, I can do something hard,’” she said.

The Girls on the Run spring 2017 5K will take place beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Normandale Community College, 9700 France Ave. S., Bloomington.

