Man arrested following Golden Valley police chase May 30

At approximately 3 p.m. May 30 a state trooper observed a vehicle driving erratically eastbound on Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard, according to Minnesota State Patrol. The state patrol reported that the trooper attempted to stop the driver, but the driver fled, driving erratically, crossing several lanes and jumping curbs. The suspect fled northbound on Highway 100.

The trooper ruptured his tires and was out of the pursuit, according to Minnesota State Patrol. A traffic camera captured the vehicle traveling northbound, striking one vehicle and crashing into two vehicles at Duluth Street, according to the patrol. No one was injured.

The driver then fled on foot and was located in a Minnesota Department of Transportation pick-up truck, the state patrol reported.

According to state patrol, the driver was not cooperative, did not follow police commands, was taken into custody after the use of a taser and taken to the hospital due to suspected meth ingestion.

The investigation is ongoing.