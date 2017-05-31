Runner-up finish for Armstrong tennis

The Armstrong boys tennis team entered its Section 5AA boys tennis team match against Maple Grove May 22 with the hope it could avenge a loss from earlier in the year. The Armstrong boys tennis squad poses for a photo with the Section 5AA runner-up trophy. The Falcons finished the 2017 campaign with an 11-7 record. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Falcons fell 3-4 to Maple Grove April 11, but they believed a change in the lineup could have altered the final results. Armstrong was able to make the changes it needed as it cruised to a 4-3 win over the Crimson to advance to the Section 5AA finale.

“We won it 4-3 after a tough match at third singles, where [Jonathan Urban] had food poisoning but gutted it out,” Armstrong head boys tennis coach Jim Uhrich said. “Maple Grove has had our number for the last couple of years, so this was a good win.”

Armstrong was faced with an even tougher task in the Section 5AA team title match, as the Falcons were set to face off against a tough Wayzata squad.

Senior Nikita Snezhko picked up the Falcons’ lone win of the match, a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at first singles, as Armstrong finished as the Section 5AA runner-ups with a 6-1 loss to the Trojans.

“This is the first time [a runner-up finish at sections] has ever happened for Armstrong, as far as I know,” Uhrich said. “We have had a good year, I don’t know if it really sinks in for high school boys that this is a big deal.

“Hopefully this means something to them and it’s something they will remember in a few years.”

Armstrong knew the best chance to win would come with victories in the doubles competition, so Uhrich loaded his doubles team with Armstrong’s best players.

“The only way we were going to beat them was if we were to load doubles,” Uhrich said. “Wayzata has a solid team all the way through, their third and fourth singles are very strong.

“You can have second thoughts, but I don’t think it would have made a difference. They’re solid, a very good team.”

The doubles team of Evan Gellner and Joe Lipovetz came closest to earning a win in doubles, as the duo fell 4-6, 5-7 to Wayzata. Despite the match having already been decided, Lipovetz and Gellner were set on earning a victory.

“I don’t like to lose,” Lipovetz said. “Even though the match was over, I still wanted to win anyway.”

Despite the loss to end the season, Armstrong is still pleased with the 11-7 record it was able to end the season with.

“It was both gratifying and frustrating, because we had a very good and experienced team,” Uhrich said. “I was expecting a little bit more out of the results, 11-7 is a good year, but I was thinking maybe a little bit better.

“We lost a lot of 4-3 matches where we couldn’t get that fourth point, or we would get our points in singles and couldn’t get points in doubles. We were looking for our doubles combinations all year.” Armstrong senior doubles player Evan Gellner looks to return a serve during his 4-6, 5-7 loss at first singles during the Falcons’ 6-1 loss to Wayzata in the Section 5AA title game. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The end of the season might also mark the end of Uhrich’s Armstrong coaching tenure, as he is weighing retirement.

“I loved coaching the boys, it’s a lot of fun,” Uhrich said. “We have a lot of good players that are not just good players but also good kids.

“It’s fun to see them improve through the years. When I started we had a lot of sophomores in the starting lineup and now we have a lot of seniors.”

No matter what, uhrich knows Armstrong is equipped for future success.

“We have a couple eighth graders coming on and a couple juniors that will be the captains next season,” Uhrich said. “We have a really big crop of ninth-graders and you never know when they’re that young, but they have played well.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.