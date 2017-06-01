Brooklyn Center Secondary adopts Metro Transit bus shelter

Student representatives from Brooklyn Center Secondary School’s chapters of National Honor Society, Leos and DECA pose in front of their newly “adopted” Metro Transit bus station at the corner of Dupont and 65th avenues. (Sun Post staff photo by Christiaan Tarbox)

Brooklyn Center high-schoolers, both present and future, will have the chance to learn about supporting their community and performing civic engagement now that their school has adopted a bus shelter on its campus.

On May 25, students from Brooklyn Center Secondary School’s Centaur Student Service Groups, such as National Honor Society, Leos and DECA, officially “adopted” the newly built Metro Transit bus shelter located on the east side of the school’s parking lot at the corner of Dupont and 65th avenues. Metro Transit representatives were present to officially christen the new shelter’s student caregivers.

Under this partnership, students selected by student service group advisors in the years to come will monitor the stop for trash, graffiti and any other issues that would then be relayed to Metro Transit.

“It’s a way for the community to be involved in this situation, and kind of take ownership of something that’s right next to them or right next to their property,” said Metro Transit Assistant Contract Administrator Bill Hultberg. “We’re asking for a commitment from people that use the bus or that live near bus stops to take the time to help clean it up a little bit each week and make us aware of any situations.”

Brooklyn Center Secondary officials were presented with the idea to adopt the shelter when community advocate Diane Sannes reached out to the school, which led to BCS district Wellness Coordinator Michelle Auld discussing the prospect with school advisors Jody Rossi, Philip Hatchner and Kris Edmonds.

“Diane reached out the week after the shelter was put up, and said, ‘Hey, there’s this program, you think anybody at the school would be interested?’” said Auld. “I reached out to these three because they are the advisors to most of the student service groups in the school. All three of them were on board right away.”

As such, students from service groups would be selected to care for the shelter every year.

“Those advisors might change, the students obviously will change over the years, but then that way, there’s always somebody that’s (taking care of the shelter),” said Auld.

Currently, approximately 70 of Metro Transit’s roughly 1,000 shelters have been adopted by local families, business owners and schools. Auld believes this initiative will help impart the importance of civic engagement for students and help them take pride in their city.

“(It’s) that basic community service piece that is just really close to home and accessible for them to do,” she said. “At the end of the school day, you can stop by and maybe pick up some trash and … let Metro Transit know.”

