Brooklyn Park community calendar, June 1-8

Thursday, June 1

Kids Social Group

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 W. Broadway Ave. N.

Info: 612-227-8574

Citywide garage sale

When: All day

Where: Throughout Brooklyn Park

Info: 763-424-8333

Toastmasters meeting

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-424-8000

Recreation and Park System Plan community engagement meeting

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Monroe Elementary School, 901 Brookdale Drive

Info: 763-493-8333

Friday, June 2

Loaves and Fishes Meal

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Info: 763-561-1684

Citywide garage sale

When: All day

Where: Throughout Brooklyn Park

Info: 763-424-8333

Saturday, June 3

Citywide garage sale

When: All day

Where: Throughout Brooklyn Park

Info: 763-424-8333

Walk the park

When: 9-11 a.m.

Where: Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-493-8174

Sunday, June 4

No community events

Monday, June 5

City Council work session

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-424-8000

Computer and eBook assistance

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Loaves and Fishes Meal

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Info: 763-561-1684

Troop 299 meeting

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Info: 763-561-1684

Tuesday, June 6

Osseo Area School Board work session

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: 11200 93rd Ave. N.

Info: 763-391-7000

Wednesday, June 7

Financial literacy for adults

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Thursday, June 8

Kids Social Group

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 W. Broadway Ave. N.

Info: 612-227-8574

Shingle Creek and West Mississippi Watershed Management Commission meetings

When: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Where: Edinburgh USA, 8700 Edinbrook Crossing

Citizen long-range improvement committee

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.