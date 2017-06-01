Brooklyn Park police report, May 17-24

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department, May 17-24

THEFT:

• May 18 at 11:46 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North

• May 19 at 12:27 p.m., 5800 block of 69th Avenue North

• May 19 at 4:25 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 20 at 1:21 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• May 21 at 6:30 p.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• May 18 at 11:10 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• May 19 at 2:36 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• May 19 at 6:38 p.m., intersection of Brookdale Drive North and Humboldt Avenue North

• May 20 at 8:14 a.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

• May 22 at 8 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• May 20 at 2:37 a.m., intersection of 74th Avenue North and Unity Lane North