Business Hotel groundbreaking on West Broadway in Brooklyn Park Published June 1, 2017 at 2:20 pm By Kevin Miller Representatives from the city of Brooklyn Park, the Brooklyn Park City Council, the North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce, Midas Hospitality and Hampton Inns and Suites tossed dirt at a groundbreaking celebration May 25. Two hotels, a 100-room Hampton Inn and Suites and a 107-room Home 2 Suites will be constructed at 9470 W. Broadway and 9490 W. Broadway Ave. N. The $28 million projects, built on seven acres near Highway 610, are expected to open 2018. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)