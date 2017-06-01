Minnehaha Creek Watershed District tracks lake health

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District has released the annual lake grades report card for 2016.

To view the lake grades report card, visit bit.ly/2qZVdDW.

Based on the amount of clarity, algae and nutrients in the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District’s lakes, the 2016 Lake Grades Report generally shows little change from previous years.

The report includes data collected by the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, Three Rivers Park District, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and citizen monitors.

Since 2001, some of the significant trends that are appearing include increasing water clarity in the eastern bays of Lake Minnetonka, decreasing water clarity in Lake Minnewashta and an uptick in Lake Harriet’s phosphorus levels.

To help the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District better understand why these changes are occurring, the district is transitioning to a new, more comprehensive report on the health of local lakes.

The E-Grade program will cover a broader range of natural resources. In addition to deep lakes, it will assess the health of shallow lakes, streams, wetlands and uplands. Each of these natural resources will be evaluated based on five criteria: flood control, habitat diversity, biodiversity, recreation, nutrient cycling and groundwater supply.

Collecting this data will allow the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District to better identify areas in highest need of improvements or protection.

Under the current lake grades system, there is little change in ratings from year to year. The E-Grade program will be more comprehensive and show changes in the watershed that take into account factors like invasive species, land use and development, and weather events.

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District has been working with a various agencies and experts to develop this new evaluation program, which will be phased in over the next several years.

The first E-Grade Report Card, for the Minnehaha Creek, Six Mile Creek and Schutz Lake Subwatersheds, will be released next year. E-grades for the eight other subwatersheds in the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District will be rolled out in three-year-increments, concluding the first 10-year cycle in 2024.

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District will continue to issue the traditional lake grades until E- Grade is fully implemented throughout the entire watershed.