Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

BROOKLYN CENTER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Please take notice that the Planning Commission of the City of Brooklyn Center will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 15, 2017 to consider the application described below. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. A definite time for this application to be considered cannot be given as it will depend on the progression of the agenda items.

TYPE OF REQUEST:

Planned Unit Development Amendment, Site and Building Plan, and Preliminary Plat

APPLICANT: Topgolf USA Brooklyn Center, LLC

PROPERTY IDENTIFIED IN APPLICATION: 6420 & 6330 Camden Avenue North

Legal Description: Lots 2 and 3, Block 1 Regal Road Development 2nd Addition and Lot 2, Block 1, Regal Road Development Addition, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

BRIEF STATEMENT OR INTENT OF APPLICATION: This PUD Amendment is for the expressed purpose of amending the original Planned Unit Development of the Regal Theater Development Plans of 1998, to allow the redevelopment of a commercial recreational/entertainment use consisting of a 65,000 square foot, three level facility with 102 hitting bays, a 50 table restaurant & lounge, a 3,000 square foot roof terrace, a 3,000 square foot event area and a 200 yard driving range with 11 outfield targets. The application also includes the replatting of 14.93 acres and consideration of a separate Site and Building Plan application regarding the development of a 65,000 sf., 3 story commercial building and parking lot under the current Planned Unit Development/Commerce (PUD/C2) zoning district.

Questions or comments should be directed to the Director of Business & Development Gary Eitel at (763) 569-3305 or email to [email protected]

Auxiliary aids for persons with disabilities are available upon request at least 96 hours in advance. Please contact the City Clerk at 763-569-3300 to make arrangements.

Respectfully,

Gary Eitel,

Interim Planning Commission Secretary

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

June 1, 2017

693945