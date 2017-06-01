Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

NOTICE PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICANT: Nasha Shkola Charter School

REQUEST: Amendment to CUP #15-114 to expand charter school grades from K-5 to K-8

LOCATION: 6717 85th Avenue North (at Northern Light Church of Christ)

TIME OF HEARING: Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 7:00 p.m- City Hall Council Chambers

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

1) You may attend the hearing and state your comments;

2) You may send a letter before the hearing to the Department of Community Development, Planning Division, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, or fax us at 763-493-8391; or

3) You may send an e-mail to [email protected]

If you want your comments to be made a part of the public record, your letter, e-mail, or fax must state your first and last name and your address. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

ANY QUESTIONS: Please contact the Planning Division at 763-493-8056 or direct your call to Todd Larson, Senior Planner, at 763-493-8069 with the following information:

Case #: 17-109

Project Name: Nasha Shkola

You may visit the Planning Division in City Hall (5200 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park) during business hours to discuss the proposal or visit our website after June 9th, 2017 at http://www.brooklynpark.org/commissions/planning

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

June 1, 2017

