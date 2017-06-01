Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK NOTICE PLANNING

COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICANT: Metro Transit

REQUEST: Site Plan Review for the Blue Line Extension LRT Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF)

LOCATION: 10100 Xylon Avenue North (Northwest of 101st and Winnetka Avenues)

TIME OF HEARING:

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

7:00 p.m- City Hall Council Chambers

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

1) You may attend the hearing and state your comments;

2) You may send a letter before the hearing to the Department of Community Development, Planning Division, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, or fax us at 763-493-8391; or

3) You may send an e-mail to [email protected]

If you want your comments to be made a part of the public record, your letter, e-mail, or fax must state your first and last name and your address. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

ANY QUESTIONS: Please contact the Planning Division at 763-493-8056 or direct your call to Todd Larson, Senior Planner, at 763-493-8069 with the following information:

Case #: 17-111

Project Name: Metro Transit OMF

You may visit the Planning Division in City Hall (5200 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park) during business hours to discuss the proposal or visit our website after June 9th, 2017 at http://www.brooklynpark.org/commissions/planning

